MSC Bellíssima Becomes Largest Cruise Ship to Call in Tarragona

MSC Cruises’ MSC Bellíssima became the largest cruise ship ever to call at Port Tarragona with a visit this past Sunday, according to a press release.

This marked the first of the nine port calls MSC will make in Tarragona in 2022, while stopovers also include a call by the MSC Magnifica, scheduled for November 11, according to the port.

The MSC Bellíssima docked at the Baleares Wharf in Tarragona, having sailedfrom Valencia and continued its cruise heading for Genoa, and then sailed to the Italian ports of Livorno and Naples.

It will return to Tarragona with more calls throughout the summer season, scheduled for July 31, August 21, September 4 and 25, and October 9, 16, and 23.

Delegates of the Tarragona Port Authority, led by Nria Obiols, director of port operations, presented the ship's captain, Roberto Leotta and his crew with a commemorative metope honoring the ship's first entrance into the port. Alba Colet of Global Ports Holding, Montse Royo of Bergé Martima, Eugenia Mendoza of Lantimar, and MSC representatives also attended the event.

The Bellíssima’s call in Tarragona also included the embarkation and partial disembarkation of approximately 408 and 433 passengers, respectively, and lasted just over 13 hours.