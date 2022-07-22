War Veteran Weston Joins the Balmoral for Falklands Itinerary

War Veteran Simon Weston CBE will provide his insight as a guest aboard Fred. Olsen’s Balmoral when the ship visits the Falkland Islands as part of its 78-night voyage to South America and the Antarctic in 2023, according to a press release.

Weston, a Patron of the Falkland Veterans Foundation, will make a guest appearance onboard for 14 nights, boarding during the Balmoral's call on Port Stanley and will share his perspective from his time in the Falkland Islands, according to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Weston was severely burned on more than 46 percent of his body during the Falkland Islands war in 1982. Following the war, he devoted himself to charity work as well as motivational speeches and broadcasts. He is also an ambassador for Changing Faces, as well as a patron of The Enham Trust and Allied Service Trust.

“His experience can add real insight to our guests as Balmoral sails to the Falkland Isles. His story is one of achievement and triumph in the face of adversity, and we know our guests will value learning more about his journey and about the Falklands War,” said Helen Bennett, entertainments and enrichment manager, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Simon absolutely loves cruising, seeing new places and meeting new and interesting people onboard. He is passionate about sharing his experiences during the Falklands campaign and life afterward,” added Weston’s representative at Champions UK plc, Alan Warner.