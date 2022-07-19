Norwegian Appoints Quesnele V.P. of Strategic and National Accounts

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced Brennan Quesnele as Vice President of Strategic and National Accounts, succeeding Glen Rothe who will champion a new division that will focus on identifying and implementing new and creative sales opportunities, channels and strategies, according to a press release.

Quesnele, who will be responsible for driving National Account Sales in Canada and the U.S., joins NCL as it prepares to welcome Norwegian Prima, the first of six new Prima Class vessels. With over 20 years of experience, Quesnele most recently served as Vice President of Sales at GOGO Vacations, where he was responsible for the company’s sales strategy and cultivation of key partner relationships.

"I am very excited to welcome Brennan to the team and look forward to working closely with him as we engage our valued account partners in advance of our highly-anticipated Norwegian Prima launch," said Todd Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Sales at Norwegian,

With his deep sales experience and more than a decade of history with NCL, Rothe has been tapped to lead a new division within the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Charters, Meetings and Incentives group.