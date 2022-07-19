Resco Partners with Aranui for Shore and Ship Applications

Rescompany Systems has partnered up with Aranui Cruises for shoreside and ship side operations, according to a press release.

Aranui will use a centralized database to implement Resco's advanced onboard system with point of sale, inventory stock control, and ordering, as well as property management system technology, according to Resco.

Aranui, which is operated by Compagnie Polynesienne de Transport Maritime, will be able to create and oversee bookings through Resco's shoreside central system while using focused CRM, while the latter will provide additional assistance in the management of the ships' inventory and supply chain from the shoreside.

Resco has committed to continuing to provide day-to-day support to Aranui as well as developing software to meet the evolving technological needs of the cruise and travel industries.