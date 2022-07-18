SES to Offer Global Connectivity Services Onboard the Explora I

SES has partnered with Explora Journeys and will provide global connectivity services onboard the Explora I when it enters service in 2023, according to a press release.

SES's mPOWERED connectivity service will offer low latency and the highest available throughput aboard, contributing to Explora's vision of creating an "Ocean State of Mind”, according to SES.

Guests on the Explora I will have free, high-speed, and uninterrupted Wi-Fi access regardless of their location, and they will be able to stream their preferred content or share their cruise experience from any part of the ship.

Crew welfare and training, employee performance, motivation, and retention will all benefit from improved connectivity onboard through this partnership.

“Today’s guests simply expect seamless and uninterrupted connectivity comparable to on land as they want to share their experiences and stay online as much as possible. We are pleased to be able to offer this connectivity experience to our guests onboard Explora I thanks to SES’s services,” said Michael Ungerer, chief executive officer, Explora Journeys, MSC’s new luxury rband.

“Connectivity is one of the most important enablers for such travel experiences from both a guest and crew point of view. Our O3b mPOWER ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity is empowering a new experience that will revolutionise the ultra-luxury expedition maritime segment,” added Simon Maher, vice president of global sales and cruise maritime services, SES.