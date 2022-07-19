Disney Wish: For Children of All Ages

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, which entered service this month, is a ship for all ages.

Disney story-telling is incorporated in designs throughout the ship, as well as in dining experiences and in the entertainment.

The strength of the brand was demonstrated on a preview cruise as guests lined up repeatedly to have their photos taken with various Disney characters, and the largest shop onboard featuring company merchandise was mobbed the second it opened.

The Disney Wish also features two new production shows: Disney Seas The Adventure and Disney the Little Mermaid.

Unique in the industry, the ship also features two new movie theaters: the Wonderland Cinema and the Neverland Cinema, showing what else but various company produced motion pictures throughout the day.