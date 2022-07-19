Tarragona

Disney Wish: For Children of All Ages

From Disney Seas the Adventure

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, which entered service this month, is a ship for all ages.

Disney story-telling is incorporated in designs throughout the ship, as well as in dining experiences and in the entertainment.

The strength of the brand was demonstrated on a preview cruise as guests lined up repeatedly to have their photos taken with various Disney characters, and the largest shop onboard featuring company merchandise was mobbed the second it opened.

Character photo opportunities are very popular including such long-time favorites as Donald Duck and Dolly.

The Disney Wish also features two new production shows: Disney Seas The Adventure and Disney the Little Mermaid.

Unique in the industry, the ship also features two new movie theaters: the Wonderland Cinema and the Neverland Cinema, showing what else but various company produced motion pictures throughout the day.

