Royal Caribbean to Honor Crystal Endeavor Guest Deposits

With Silversea officially acquiring the Crystal Endeavor, Royal Caribbean Group will honor deposits of Crystal Endeavor guests that did not get to sail on the ship following the collapse of Crystal Cruises.

“We are delighted to offer an additional incentive to all guests who were booked on the former

Endeavor to experience the Silversea difference. They are invited to sail on any Silversea ship from our

beautiful fleet of 11”, said Roberto Martinoli, CEO of Silversea.

According to a press release, as part of the ongoing RCL Cares program, Royal Caribbean Group will protect the deposits of guests who were originally booked on the Crystal Endeavor and make a new booking on one of the group's global brands, meaning Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

To the extent the Crystal Endeavor guests do not receive their deposits back from Crystal or other

sources, the Royal Caribbean Group will refund any amount paid on their new booking up to the amount

of their lost deposits from Crystal.

Complete terms of the offer will be provided on www.silversea.com soon, according to the company’s press release.