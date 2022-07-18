Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 2024-2025 Grand Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has added four new Grand Voyages for the 2024-2025 season as part of its Legendary Journeys series, sailing across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia, and Africa, according to a press release.

The Grand Arctic Adventure onboard the Seven Seas Mariner will set sail from New York on an 83-night voyage to Barcelona.

The Grand European Sojourn voyage will depart from Lisbon for a 79-night round trip through Northern Europe and the Mediterranean aboard the Seven Seas Voyager.

Guests on the Seven Seas Explorer's Grand Asia Exploration will travel from Tokyo to Sydney over a 63-night journey.

The Grand Spice Route Quest, a 70-night voyage from Auckland to Athens with calls in Africa and Asia will be the final itinerary of the season, according to the company.

“The recent launch of our 2025 World Cruise was met with unprecedented demand, so we know that there is huge appetite for our longer voyages. Our guests are eager to travel around the world and create memories all while enjoying the exquisite luxuries that are the hallmark of the Regent experience. We are confident that these four inspiring Grand Voyages will be incredibly popular,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Sample itineraries:

Grand European Sojourn - Roundtrip from Lisbon

Departure Date: June 28, 2024

Duration: 79 nights

Calls on: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, Israel, Greece, Italy, and the British Isles

Price: $62,999 per guest

Grand Spice Route Quest - Depart from Auckland

Departure Date: March 25, 2025

Duration: 70 nights

Calls on: Bali, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Sri Lanka, India, Egypt, Indonesia

Price: $46,999 per guest