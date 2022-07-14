Chen Named Head of Sales Asia Global Industries Marine at GF Piping Systems

Kelly Chen has been named as new Head of Sales Asia Global Industries Marine at GF Piping Systems.

Chen will focus on developing and implementing a commercial strategy to identify new business opportunities for the Swiss flow solutions provider in Asia, increasing customer proximity, according to the company.

In addition to a strong background in the marine industry, Chen brings with her a wide experience in sales management, business development, customer relationship management and in leading sales teams.

She is excited about her new challenge of working in a global team of different cultures,

"I look forward to build up a marine team for the Asian markets to strengthen GF Piping Systems' global setup and to bring our sustainable product portfolio into more application scenarios in the Asian marine industry, by working closely together with our customers," Chen said.

The maintenance-free, easy to install, and complete solutions of GF Piping Systems for water and cooling applications onboard help ship owners and operators increase the safety and comfort of passengers and the efficiency of their ship. At the same time, they contribute to lowering the maintenance and overall costs and reducing downtimes as much as possible. The company's products warrant the safe conveyance of drinking water and other process fluids onboard – without altering their quality.