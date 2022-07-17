Norwegian Fleet Location and Status: All Ships in Service: July Update

Nearly a year after first welcoming guests back, Norwegian Cruise Line completed its restart plans in early May.

With its entire 17-ship in service again, the brand is now getting ready to receive two new ships – the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of July 15, 2022:

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Marghera, Italy

As the second Prima Class vessel, the Norwegian Viva is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. Set to debut in 2023, the vessel will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean before debuting in North America later that year.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Marghera, Italy

Nearing the completion of its construction, the Norwegian Prima recently returned from a first set of sea trials. With its first cruise now scheduled in September, the vessel is being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Encore is currently sailing a summer program in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the vessel is offering weekly departures to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and the Glacier Bay.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

In Alaska for the summer, the Norwegian Bliss is offering week-long cruises departing from Seattle. The ship’s regular itinerary includes Victoria, Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bermuda

Based in New York City, the Norwegian Joy is offering a series of cruises to Bermuda. The seven-night itineraries include a visit to Norfolk, in addition to a three-day stop in King’s Wharf.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Escape is currently sailing varied itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Italy, the seven- to 11-night cruises feature visits to ports in Greece, Croatia, Malta, Montenegro and more.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Returning to North America after a shorted season in the Baltic, the Norwegian Getaway recently kicked off a summer program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel is offering seven-night cruises to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and the Dominican Republic.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Miami, the Norwegian Breakaway is sailing a rotating schedule of seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Norwegian Epic is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Spain, France and Italy, the 2010-built vessel is part of Norwegian’s eight-ship summer deployment in the region.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Norwegian Gem is currently positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean, offering cruises to ports such as Trieste, Dubrovnik, Corfu and Santorini.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade is currently based in Piraeus for a series of cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey that includes visits to Istanbul, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini and more.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Coast

Based in Boston, the Norwegian Pearl is offering week-long cruises to Bermuda and Maine.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

As part of Norwegian’s summer program in Alaska, the Norwegian Pearl is sailing a series of open-jaw cruises between Vancouver and Seward.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hawaii

As the industry’s only large U.S.-flagged cruise ship, the Pride of America continues to offer its year-round schedule of Hawaii cruises. Sailing from Honolulu, the vessel’s regular itinerary includes visits to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is presently in Northern Europe for a series of Baltic cruises. Leaving from Stockholm and Copenhagen, the itineraries feature visits to Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Sweden and more.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Based in Reykjavik, the Norwegian Star is presently offering a series of cruises to Iceland and Greenland.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

After hitting a growler in late June, the Norwegian Sun recently resumed its program of five- to nine-night cruises in Alaska.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

As the last ship to resume service for Norwegian Cruise Line, the Norwegian Spirit welcomed guests back in May. Before arriving in Alaska - where it’s currently sailing - the 1999-built vessel offered itineraries to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

The Norwegian Sky is in Miami today for yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. The three-night sailing includes visits to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay – Norwegian’s private island destination in the region.