Atlas Ocean Statement: New CEO To Join Soon

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that a new CEO/President for the brand will start in the first week of August 2022, according to a press release.

President Alberto Aliberti remains at the company and will help transition the brand to a new president.

"Atlas is an established brand, and the new brand strategy will focus on its valued travel partners and bolster the brand’s sales and occupancy growth of its luxury expedition vessels. In September 2022 a new, small expedition ship, World Traveller will join the fleet. The name of the new Atlas CEO/President will be announced soon," the company said.