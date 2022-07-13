Assa Abloy

Atlas Ocean Statement: New CEO To Join Soon

World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that a new CEO/President for the brand will start in the first week of August 2022, according to a press release.

President Alberto Aliberti remains at the company and will help transition the brand to a new president. 

"Atlas is an established brand, and the new brand strategy will focus on its valued travel partners and bolster the brand’s sales and occupancy growth of its luxury expedition vessels. In September 2022 a new, small expedition ship, World Traveller will join the fleet. The name of the new Atlas CEO/President will be announced soon," the company said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Baltic Gateway

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index