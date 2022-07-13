Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2022 Now Available

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine 2022 summer issue has been released. The 136-page printed publication covers all aspects of the global industry.

The summer issue focuses on the European side of the industry, while also featuring special sections on connectivity, food and beverage, expedition cruise lines and more.

Cruise Industry News’ editorial team has spoken with all the leading European cruise brands, about their return to service, how they are tackling market and supply chain challenges, and their strategies going forward.

The connectivity section goes behind the scenes with suppliers and cruise lines, discussing the rapid development and implementation of new technologies allowing for broader and better onboard services for guests and crew.

Food and beverage coverage features the new Norwegian Prima and the AIDAcosma as well as MSC’s Explora Journeys, Swan Hellenic and more.

The expedition market update covers several brands and operators, including Ponant, Lindblad and Sunstone, the latest market developments and the next generation of expedition ships

Additional sections in this issue covers operations, recruitment and start-ups.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 32nd year, remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.