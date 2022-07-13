MSC Cruises Launches New Family Options For Seascape

MSC Cruises today unveiled details of its MSC Seascape, that it said will elevate the family experience and provide children with endless options for onboard entertainment.

The ship will feature 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, 700 square meters of dedicated kids’ space and cutting-edge amusement options when she launches in December 2022, offering seven-night cruises in the Caribbean following her New York christening.

“We have invested heavily in the entertainment proposition for our youngest guests. We know they value the latest technology, trends and happenings more than any other group, and we lead the way in creating special holidays,” said MSC Cruises’ Global Head of Entertainment Steve Leatham. “The ship programming is full of innovations in hardware and software, and we have taken care to ensure that all age groups have exclusive access to all the amazing venues and spaces onboard this amazing ship. We are working with many partners and producing much of the content ourselves, ensuring everything is relevant and fits with our amazing ships.”

MSC Seascape will offer one of the largest children’s areas in the fleet with 700 square meters of dedicated space featuring a fresh, futuristic design. New spaces include:

TWO LEGO ROOMS: The cruise line will build on its partnership with LEGO, debuting two exclusively designed LEGO rooms that cater to different experience levels. One room will offer LEGO DUPLO for ages 3 to 6, and the other room will cater to Juniors ages 7 to 11 with LEGO bricks and the opportunity to earn a certificate for becoming a LEGO Master Builder.

THREE NEW CONCEPT SPACES FOR TEENS: Guests aged 12 to 17 will enjoy three new concept spaces with varying themes to engage with other kids their age. The first space will center around "Future" and features a technology area with the latest generation consoles, VR and screens. The "Chill Out" area will offer a place to teens to talk, exchange social media contacts and challenge each other to games of ping pong and foozeball. And the third space, celebrates "Music" as a disco with light and sound effect, where kids will choose their own music late into the night.

Family entertainment will bring together people of all ages aboard MSC Seascape, with live interactive games incorporating the latest technology. New game shows launching on MSC Seascape include:

BREAK THE WALL: During this new high-tech game, guests will stand in front of a giant technological wall that will determine which surprise tests must be performed on stage in front of a jury composed of the audience. Bringing an element of surprise and laughter, kids of all ages will be talking about this game for the entire trip.

VIKINGS: For the first time on board an MSC Cruises ship, families can participate in an "edutaining" game that will teach participants about the history of Vikings while presenting them with a fun unprecedented challenge at sea.

CABIN 12006 - THE SECRET GAME: Inspired by the MSC original "Cabin 12006" web series, this immersive experience combines music, videos, Tik Tok trials, memory games, and more as guests try their hand at solving mysteries on board.

BEAT THE MUSIC: During this interactive and digital game show dedicated to music suitable for all ages, the whole family will be the star of the show. Guests can play the game through a dedicated app where parents will be challenged to know the latest music hits their kids are listening to and kids will have to guess the classics their parents love. With eliminations and prizes, the game is sure to be one of the most memorable experiences of the cruise.

“With MSC Seascape, we want to surprise and leave Generation Z speechless. We've listened to the 350,000 young people who have travelled with us over the years and followed their trends and requests,” said MSC Cruises Corporate Kids Entertainment Manager Matteo Mancini. “We will offer even more space and new experiences for teenagers, have exclusive game shows for this age group and the first “edutainment” game show dedicated to history, bringing in the concepts of new technology and social media.”

Other activities and entertainment onboard: