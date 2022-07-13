P&O Australia Resumes International Operations

P&O Cruises Australia will resume international port calls for the first time since the suspension of operations in March 2020, with its Fiji Adventure cruise, according to a press release.

The Pacific Explorer will depart from Sydney on August 8 and become the first ship to call on Auckland and two ports in Fiji following the restart of operations in the region. Under a revised itinerary, the cruise will visit Auckland on August 12, and then it will call on Lautoka on August 15 and Dravuni on August 16, according to the company.

Scheduled calls to Mystery Island and Noumea have been canceled for the time being, though P&O has stated that it intends to resume cruising to Vanuatu and New Caledonia in the long run. Until now, the resumption of cruising in Australia has been limited to domestic itineraries.

“Our guests have been looking forward to again being able to visit magical destinations in the Pacific. We now see the pathway back to cruising in our beautiful part of the world and I am sure our guests on this cruise will enjoy being part of cruising’s return to New Zealand and Fiji,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, P&O Cruises Australia.