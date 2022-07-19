Princess Restart Update: 13 Ships Currently in Service

Nearing the completion of its restart plans, Princess Cruises currently has most of its fleet sailing.

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, the premium brand recently marked the return of a total of 13 cruise ships.

Most of the Fleet Sailing with Guests Again

After adding four ships into revenue service in the last three months, Princess Cruises now has 13 vessels sailing with guests again.

More recently, in June, the company returned to Australia, where the Coral Princess resumed operations.

Here are the vessels sailings again and their itineraries in July:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada, visiting Skagway, Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Ketchikan and more

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and more

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and more

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises visiting Ketchikan, Glacier Bay, Juneau and more

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 12 nights

Itineraries: British Islands visiting England, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and more

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada calling at Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau and more

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean

Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Southampton (England)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, visiting Iceland, Norway, Italy, Spain and others

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: Caribbean and North America

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 13 nights

Itineraries: Week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises followed by a repositioning cruise to Canada in late July

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests

Date: In service since March 27, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Skagway, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since April 27, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 14 and 16 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Greenland and more

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since May 2, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Skagway and Glacier Bay

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since June 16, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 5 to 12 nights

First itinerary: Australia domestic cruising with visits to Sydney, Eden, Cairns, Port Douglas and more

Entire Fleet to Return by September

With the Diamond Princess and the Sapphire Princess resuming service in the West Coast, Princess Cruises’ restart plan is set to be completed in September.

Here are the details:

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: September 1, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Ensenada and San Francisco

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: September 24, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta