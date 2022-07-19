Assa Abloy

Princess Restart Update: 13 Ships Currently in Service

Coral Princess

Nearing the completion of its restart plans, Princess Cruises currently has most of its fleet sailing.

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, the premium brand recently marked the return of a total of 13 cruise ships.

Most of the Fleet Sailing with Guests Again

After adding four ships into revenue service in the last three months, Princess Cruises now has 13 vessels sailing with guests again.

More recently, in June, the company returned to Australia, where the Coral Princess resumed operations.

Here are the vessels sailings again and their itineraries in July:

Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada, visiting Skagway, Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Ketchikan and more

Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 to 21 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and more

Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since August 30, 2021
Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and more

Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: In service since September 25, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises visiting Ketchikan, Glacier Bay, Juneau and more

Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since October 15, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 12 nights
Itineraries: British Islands visiting England, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and more

Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
Date: In service since October 31, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada calling at Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau and more

Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since November 10, 2021
Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean
Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Southampton (England)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, visiting Iceland, Norway, Italy, Spain and others 

Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 28, 2021
Region: Caribbean and North America
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 13 nights
Itineraries: Week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises followed by a repositioning cruise to Canada in late July

Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests
Date: In service since March 27, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Skagway, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: In service since April 27, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 14 and 16 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Greenland and more

Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
 Date: In service since May 2, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier

Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
Date: In service since May 7, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Skagway and Glacier Bay

Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: In service since June 16, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 5 to 12 nights
First itinerary: Australia domestic cruising with visits to Sydney, Eden, Cairns, Port Douglas and more

Entire Fleet to Return by September

With the Diamond Princess and the Sapphire Princess resuming service in the West Coast, Princess Cruises’ restart plan is set to be completed in September.

Here are the details:

Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
 Date: September 1, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Ensenada and San Francisco

Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: September 24, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta

