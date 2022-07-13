Princess Cruises Expands with Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles

Princess Cruises has added a series of new summer season cruises sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023, according to a press release.

Between May and August of next year, Princess Cruises will markyear-round sailings from Los Angeles aboard the Emerald Princess, a MedallionClass ship, to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, with cruises ranging from five to 16 days.

Guests on the Emerald Princess can use their Medallion wearable device to enable contactless boarding, geolocation, and other services. At the same time, all bookings include onboard dining and entertainment, as well as a variety of shore excursions, according to Princess Cruises.

The company has also launched a deal that offers $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person, for guests that complete their reservations by July 19, 2022.

Summer 2023 Itineraries:

Mexican Riviera with La Paz - 7 days - Stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada - Departure dates June 24, 2023, and July 29, 2023

Hawaiian Islands - 16 days - Stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Maui (Lahaina), Kauai (Nawiliwili), and Ensenada - Departure dates: May 4, 2023, June 1, 2023, July 6, 2023, and August 5, 2023

Classic California Coast - 7 days - Overnight in San Francisco - Stops in San Diego and Ensenada - Departure dates: May 20, 2023, June 17, 2023, and July 22, 2023

Cabo San Lucas Getaway – 5 days - Overnight in Cabo San Lucas - Departure date: May 27, 2023

West Coast Getaway with San Francisco - 5 days - Stops in San Francisco and Ensenada - Departure date: July 1, 2023