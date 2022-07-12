Work Well Underway on New Regent Ship at Fincantieri

The keel laying ceremony was held today at the Ancona shipyard for Regent's Seven Seas Grandeur” the third luxury cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Regent Seven Seas Cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Delivery is scheduled for 2023. for the 732-guest vessel.

During the ceremony three custom-minted coins have been placed onto the keel of the ship, each one representing one of the sister ships: the Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Grandeur.

The coins for the two vessels, delivered at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016 and Ancona shipyard in 2020, are replicas of those that were placed on respective vessels, while the new coin includes the cruise line’s 30th anniversary logo, according to a press release.

Photo from left, Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Gilberto Tobaldi, Fincantieri Ancona Shipyard Director.