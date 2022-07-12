MSC Cruises Adds Electric Buses for Shore Excursions in Barcelona

MSC Cruises has chosen Barcelona as its main port this summer for shore excursions to be operated by electric buses as part of the line’s ongoing sustainability drive, the company said, adding that it is committed to achieve net zero carbon emission operations by 2050.

Daily excursions for guests from the Spanish port number between 20 and 25 journeys and the use of electric buses will make an annual saving of nearly 10,500 kilograms of CO2 emissions compared to petrol-driven vehicles., according to a statement.

The electric buses are also significantly quieter and reduce potential noise impact on local communities.

MSC Cruises estimates that the new electric buses will transport up to 2,000 passengers every week during the summer from Barcelona and it is working with local tour operators to increase the figure to 4,000 customers with the introduction of more eco-friendly buses to join its sustainable ground transport fleet.

The busses will be available this summer for cruise passengers calling at Barcelona onboard the MSC Armonia, MSC Bellissima, MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Lirica, MSC Magnifica, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Opera, MSC Orchestra, MSC Poesia, MSC Seaview and MSC Virtuosa.

MSC Cruises’ new 11,670 square meter cruise terminal at Barcelona is due to open in 2024 and sustainability credentials will be incorporated into the building. The new cruise terminal is on track to be ‘Gold Rated’ under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design - LEED - standard, a widely used global green building rating system.