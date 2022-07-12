Lindblad Adds New Europe Itineraries Aboard the Sea Cloud

Lindblad Expeditions has added two sailings in the Adriatic and the Mediterranean for 2023 onboard the Sea Cloud, according to a press release.

Both itineraries will include visits to archaeological sites, remote beaches, and small villages, with the goal of balancing active exploration and relaxation, according to the company.

The 10-day "Extraordinary Adriatic: Croatia and Slovenia Under Sail" cruising is scheduled to depart on August 17, 2023, and will call on the Croatian and Slovenian coasts. Rates start at $14,670 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin and include visits to Rovinj, Hvar, Venice, and Dubrovnik.

The "Sailing the Western Mediterranean: Spain to Corsica" will depart from Lisbon, Portugal on April 19, 2023, through the Strait of Gibraltar. Guests on the Sea Cloud will be able to explore the western Mediterranean, with stops between the Balearic Islands and the shores of Italy, as well as visits to Menorca, Corsica, Mallorca, and Sardinia, during the 16-day expedition, while rates start at $25,170 per person, based on double occupancy in a category one cabin.