AIDAnova Becomes Largest Ship to Call on Kalundborg Cruise Port

AIDA Cruises' AIDAnova became the largest ship to call on the Kalundborg Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, and the first to arrive at the port for the 2022 season, according to a press release.

The arrival of the AIDAnova was followed by an official plaque and key exchange ceremony, which was attended by Kalundborg mayor Martin Damm and port director Bent Rasmusse.

According to the port, the Global Ports Holding team welcomed captain Jens Janauscheck, the ship's 1,200 crew, along with its 3,900 guests, who later on visited the city of Kalundborg and continued on to their excursions in Copenhagen.

“We are delighted to have hosted the largest ship to ever call Kalundborg today. With GPH processes and procedures in place and a strong corporation with the Kalundborg Port Authority, Kalundborg Tourism Authority and all stakeholders, today we have had a successful transit operation, welcoming almost 4000 passengers. We look forward to the rest of the cruise season where we will host more AIDAnova calls and an even more successful season to come,” said Javier Rodriguez Sanchez, regional director West Med & Asia, Global Ports Holding.