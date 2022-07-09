MSC Bellissima Returns to the Mediterranean

Returning to Europe after a three-year gap, the MSC Bellissima is kicking off a series of Western Mediterranean cruises today.

Departing from Valencia, the 2019-built vessel is welcoming guests for a cruise that sails to four popular destinations in Spain and Italy.

The seven-night route features visits to Barcelona, Genoa, Naples and Livorno, as well as two full days at sea.

Designed with longer stays longer stays in ports, the itinerary allows guests to explore additional cities such as Madrid and Florence.

With Tarragona replacing Barcelona on selected departures, the cruise is set to be repeated through early November.

Previously scheduled to sail in the Far East, the Bellissima spent the last three months cruising in the Middle East.

Extending MSC Cruises’ season in the region, the vessel arrived in the region in March for a series of seven-night itineraries that included visits to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sir Bani Yas.

Upon resuming revenue service in July, the vessel also sailed in the Red Sea, offering three- and four-night cruises to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt.

Built in France, the MSC Bellissima debuted in early 2019 as the second in a series of five ships known as the Meraviglia Class.

According to MSC Cruises, the vessel offers a “stunning array of features,” including 12 international dining venues and 20 different bars.

The 167,600-ton ship is also highlighted by the Galleria Bellissima, a 96-meter-long central promenade that features an 80-meter LED dome, in addition to the largest shopping area in the fleet, and a dedicated waterpark.

Boasting 19 decks and capacity for over 4,500 guests in double occupancy, the Bellissima is also one of the largest ships of the MSC’s fleet – which now has all of its vessels in service again.

In June, the MSC Musica welcomed guests back, marking the return of all of the company’s 19 cruise ships for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.