July Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations

Two years after becoming one of the first major cruise lines to resume service following the COVID-19 operational pause, MSC Cruises completed its restart plans recently.

With two newbuilds set to debut this year, the company now has all of its 19-ship fleet sailing again.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location of MSC’s ships as of July 8, 2022.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Fincantieri, Italy

One of the two cruise ships debuting for MSC in 2022, the MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Following a christening ceremony in New York City, the 4,560-guest vessel is kicking off its inaugural season in December.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France

Set to become the largest vessel ever built for MSC Cruises, the new MSC World Europa is in final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. In June, the 205,000-ton ship completed sea trials ahead of a October delivery.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Seashore is sailing a week-long cruise to the Caribbean. Based in Miami, the vessel offers regular itineraries in the region, visiting ports in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, U.S. Virgin Islands and more.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Based in the United Kingdom for the summer, the MSC Virtuosa is currently sailing a 14-night Western Mediterranean cruise that features calls in Spain, France and Portugal. Through October, the Meraviglia-class ship is set to offer additional itineraries departing from Southampton and visiting Southern, Western and Northern Europe.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Grandiosa is currently in Northern Europe for a series of cruises to Norway. Departing from Germany and Denmark, the itineraries include visits to Oslo, Flam, Alesund and more.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Returning from a unique spring season in the Middle East, the MSC Bellissima is set to launch service in the Western Mediterranean this month. The 2019-built vessel spent the last three months sailing week-long cruises to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sir Bani Yas.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview is presently cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Spain, France, Malta and Italy, the vessel offers week-long itineraries visiting popular destinations such as Barcelona, Marseille, La Valletta and Genoa.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After undergoing a scheduled drydock in Malta, the MSC Meraviglia recently launched a summer season in Europe. The 2017-built cruise ship is now offering Western Mediterranean cruises that feature visits to Spain, France and Italy.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another MSC ship in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seaside is sailing a regular schedule of seven-night cruises in the region. The ship’s itinerary includes stops in Palermo, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille, Valencia and Ibiza.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Preziosa is currently sailing in Northern Europe. The Fantasia-class vessel is offering varied itineraries to the Baltic and Scandinavia departing from Kiel, Germany.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the MSC Divina is offering a series of itineraries to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. The vessel is presently wrapping up a three-night cruise that included calls in Nassau and Ocean Cay – MSC’s private island destination in the region.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

One of MSC Cruises’ ships sailing in Northern Europe for the summer, the MSC Magnifica is offering longer itineraries to destinations that include Iceland, Svalbard and the North Cape. Sailing from Germany, the Musica-class vessel also visits the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Splendida is presently offering a summer program of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy and France, the regular itinerary features calls in Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Syracuse and Taranto.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

As the largest MSC Cruises’ ship in the region, the MSC Fantasia is offering a series of summer cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The seven-night itineraries include visits to Italy, Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Currently wrapping up a week-long cruise to the Norwegian Fjords, the MSC Poesia is departing on a special 21-night itinerary this Saturday. The unique voyage departs from Denmark and features eight stops in Germany, Iceland, Greenland and Scotland.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Orchestra is offering a series of ten-night cruises that sails to ports in both the Western Mediterranean and Western Europe. Set to be repeated through October, the itinerary includes visits to Portugal, Spain, France and Italy.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Marking MSC’s full return to service, the MSC Musica welcomed guests back on June 5. At the day, the 2006-built vessel kicked off a summer season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Opera is presently in service in the Western Mediterranean. Based in Genoa, the vessel offers weekly departures to Tunisia, Spain, France and Italy.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

In a first for MSC, the MSC Lirica is presently offering week-long Eastern Mediterranean cruises departing from the Port of Piraeus. In addition to Greece, the ship’s regular itineraries sail to Cyprus, Israel and Turkey.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC ship cruising on the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Sinfonia is currently sailing a series of Greek Islands and Montenegro itineraries departing from the Italian ports of Bari and Venice.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Along with its sister ship Sinfonia, the MSC Armonia is offering weekly departures from Venice. The 2001-built vessel sails to the Eastern Mediterranean, with cruises visiting Greece, Italy and Croatia.