FarSounder Unveils Sonar Cable Advance Program

FarSounder has implemented the Sonar Cable Advance Program.

The company is now offering advance delivery of its wet-mateable sonar connection cables at no charge for any qualified newbuild project, according to a press release.

This program reduces the cost of installing an Argos Sonar and will make it easier for the owner's team to include the sonar system when they are selecting the rest of the navigation electronics.

Oftentimes, shipowners are considering including Argos Forward Looking Sonars into their newbuild when the hull of the vessel is already constructed. It is often during this time when they decide on the navigation electronics suite.

This leads to the installation of the sonar to be treated as a refit project, despite the hull never entering the water. By running the cable and adding fairing early in the process, there is little additional cost for the hull work.

The Sonar Cable Advance Program allows the shipyard to offer yet another value added feature to their customers. FarSounder is welcoming shipbuilders to join the program to offer their customers the latest technology in navigation.

This program came to be as an answer to the timing challenge. By implementing the Sonar Cable Advance Program, FarSounder's goal is to ease the newbuild process for builders and buyers and make their technology more accessible to a wide variety of users, the company said.