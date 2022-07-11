July Update: Here’s What Happened to the Former Genting Cruise Lines’ Ships
Six months after Genting Cruise Line’s collapse, Cruise Industry News looks into the status of every oceangoing ship that was operated by the former cruise conglomerate.
Global Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,000 guests
Location: Wismar, Germany
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
After seeing its sister ship scrapped, the Global Dream is still waiting for a potential buyer.
With 75 percent of its construction finished, the 208,000-ton vessel remains at the building dock of the former MV Werften in Wismar, Germany. Previously owned by Genting, the shipyard has changed hands recently and is now controlled by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.
Crystal Endeavor
Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 200 guests
Location: Gibraltar Anchorage
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
After six months in limbo, the Crystal Endeavor continues to wait for a decision regarding its future.
The 2021-built expedition vessel is currently anchored off Gibraltar and has been recently associated with Silversea Cruises. So far, however, no official announcement has been made by any of the involved parties.
World Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Location: Singapore Anchorage
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
Another ship waiting for a decision regarding its future, the World Dream remains anchored off Singapore.
Previously operated by the Dream Cruises brand, the 2017-built vessel was arrested and brought under the management of V.Ships Leisure back in March.
Genting Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Location: Southeast Asia
Status: Chartered to Resorts World Cruises
Now sailing for Resorts World Cruises, the Genting Dream is currently offering a series of short cruises in Southeast Asia.
Departing from Singapore, the operation includes visits to Malaysia and Indonesia, marking the launch of the new cruise operator – which chartered the 2016-built vessel in May.
Crystal Serenity
Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 980 guests
Location: Enroute to Trieste, Italy
Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group
After spending several months arrested in the Bahamas, the Crystal Serenity was auctioned in June and is now sailing to Italy.
Along with its sister ship Crystal Symphony, the 2003-built vessel was acquired by A&K Travel Group. The new owners, who also bought the Crystal Cruises brand and other assets, plan to relaunch the luxury company in 2023.
Crystal Symphony
Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises
Year Built: 1995
Capacity: 848 guests
Location: Enroute to Trieste, Italy
Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group
Previously arrested in the Bahamas, the Crystal Symphony is ailing towards Italy following a judicial auction.
Like its fleet mate Crystal Serenity, the 1995-built luxury ship was bought by the A&K Travel Group and is expected to resume service in 2023.
Explorer Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Port Klang, Malaysia
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
The Explorer Dream is currently anchored off Port Klang, in Malaysia. Formerly operated by Dream Cruises, the 1999-built vessel continues to wait for a decision regarding its future.
After spending most of the pandemic offering domestic cruising in Taiwan, the former SuperStar Virgo arrived in Malaysia in March.
SuperStar Aquarius
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 1,529 guests
Location: Southeast Asia
Status: Expected to be scrapped
After being re-flagged and renamed in May, the ex-SuperStar Aquarius is currently named Arius, under the St. Kitts and Nevis flag.
Expected to be scrapped along with other former Star Cruises ships, the vessel left Southeast Asia in May for what was believed to be its final trip. Instead of sailing to a ship breaking yard, however, the 1993-built vessel sailed to Sri Lanka, where, according to the local media, it will stay laid up for the next month.
SuperStar Gemini
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1992
Capacity: 1,472 guests
Location: Port Klang, Malaysia
Status: Expected to be scrapped
Like its sister ship, the former SuperStar Gemini arrived at Sri Lanka recently for a month-long lay up.
Also expected to be scrapped, the 30-year-old cruise ship saw a change of name and registry as well, being now called Gem under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Star Pisces
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 1,384 guests
Location: Southeast Asia
Status: To be scrapped
The Star Pisces is set to be dismantled in India. After leaving Southeast Asia in late May, the vessel arrived in Alang earlier this month and is expected to be beached soon.
Previously operated by the Star Cruises brand, the former cruise ferry used to offer one-night cruises departing from the port of Hong Kong.
The Taipan
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1989
Capacity: 64 guests
Location: Penang, Malaysia
Status: Sold to OM Ships
Previously Genting’s smallest ship, The Taipan was sold to OM Ships in May. The German religious organization famous plans to transform the 1989-built vessel into a missionary ship and floating bookshop.
Before entering service for its new owners, the 32-cabin mega yacht is set to undergo a major transformation in a yet-to-be-named shipyard in Asia.
SuperStar Libra
Previous Brand: Star Cruises/MV Werften
Year Built: 1988
Capacity: 1,494 guests
Location: Aliaga, Turkey
Status: Beached for scrapping
The SuperStar Libra is now being dismantled in Turkey after being beached for scrapping at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard in May.
Previously operated by Star Cruises, the 1988-built cruise ship was serving as a gloating hotel at the MV Werften – a Genting-owned shipyard in Germany - since 2018.