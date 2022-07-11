July Update: Here’s What Happened to the Former Genting Cruise Lines’ Ships

Six months after Genting Cruise Line’s collapse, Cruise Industry News looks into the status of every oceangoing ship that was operated by the former cruise conglomerate.

Global Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,000 guests

Location: Wismar, Germany

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

After seeing its sister ship scrapped, the Global Dream is still waiting for a potential buyer.

With 75 percent of its construction finished, the 208,000-ton vessel remains at the building dock of the former MV Werften in Wismar, Germany. Previously owned by Genting, the shipyard has changed hands recently and is now controlled by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

Crystal Endeavor

Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 200 guests

Location: Gibraltar Anchorage

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

After six months in limbo, the Crystal Endeavor continues to wait for a decision regarding its future.

The 2021-built expedition vessel is currently anchored off Gibraltar and has been recently associated with Silversea Cruises. So far, however, no official announcement has been made by any of the involved parties.

World Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Singapore Anchorage

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

Another ship waiting for a decision regarding its future, the World Dream remains anchored off Singapore.

Previously operated by the Dream Cruises brand, the 2017-built vessel was arrested and brought under the management of V.Ships Leisure back in March.

Genting Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Status: Chartered to Resorts World Cruises

Now sailing for Resorts World Cruises, the Genting Dream is currently offering a series of short cruises in Southeast Asia.

Departing from Singapore, the operation includes visits to Malaysia and Indonesia, marking the launch of the new cruise operator – which chartered the 2016-built vessel in May.

Crystal Serenity

Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 980 guests

Location: Enroute to Trieste, Italy

Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group

After spending several months arrested in the Bahamas, the Crystal Serenity was auctioned in June and is now sailing to Italy.

Along with its sister ship Crystal Symphony, the 2003-built vessel was acquired by A&K Travel Group. The new owners, who also bought the Crystal Cruises brand and other assets, plan to relaunch the luxury company in 2023.

Crystal Symphony

Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 1995

Capacity: 848 guests

Location: Enroute to Trieste, Italy

Status: Sold to A&K Travel Group

Previously arrested in the Bahamas, the Crystal Symphony is ailing towards Italy following a judicial auction.

Like its fleet mate Crystal Serenity, the 1995-built luxury ship was bought by the A&K Travel Group and is expected to resume service in 2023.

Explorer Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: Awaiting decision/buyer

The Explorer Dream is currently anchored off Port Klang, in Malaysia. Formerly operated by Dream Cruises, the 1999-built vessel continues to wait for a decision regarding its future.

After spending most of the pandemic offering domestic cruising in Taiwan, the former SuperStar Virgo arrived in Malaysia in March.

SuperStar Aquarius

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,529 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Status: Expected to be scrapped

After being re-flagged and renamed in May, the ex-SuperStar Aquarius is currently named Arius, under the St. Kitts and Nevis flag.

Expected to be scrapped along with other former Star Cruises ships, the vessel left Southeast Asia in May for what was believed to be its final trip. Instead of sailing to a ship breaking yard, however, the 1993-built vessel sailed to Sri Lanka, where, according to the local media, it will stay laid up for the next month.

SuperStar Gemini

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,472 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: Expected to be scrapped

Like its sister ship, the former SuperStar Gemini arrived at Sri Lanka recently for a month-long lay up.

Also expected to be scrapped, the 30-year-old cruise ship saw a change of name and registry as well, being now called Gem under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Star Pisces

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 1,384 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Status: To be scrapped

The Star Pisces is set to be dismantled in India. After leaving Southeast Asia in late May, the vessel arrived in Alang earlier this month and is expected to be beached soon.

Previously operated by the Star Cruises brand, the former cruise ferry used to offer one-night cruises departing from the port of Hong Kong.

The Taipan

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 64 guests

Location: Penang, Malaysia

Status: Sold to OM Ships

Previously Genting’s smallest ship, The Taipan was sold to OM Ships in May. The German religious organization famous plans to transform the 1989-built vessel into a missionary ship and floating bookshop.

Before entering service for its new owners, the 32-cabin mega yacht is set to undergo a major transformation in a yet-to-be-named shipyard in Asia.

SuperStar Libra

Previous Brand: Star Cruises/MV Werften

Year Built: 1988

Capacity: 1,494 guests

Location: Aliaga, Turkey

Status: Beached for scrapping

The SuperStar Libra is now being dismantled in Turkey after being beached for scrapping at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard in May.

Previously operated by Star Cruises, the 1988-built cruise ship was serving as a gloating hotel at the MV Werften – a Genting-owned shipyard in Germany - since 2018.