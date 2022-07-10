AIDA To Sponsor the Port of Hamburg’s 833rd Anniversary

AIDA Cruises will sponsor the 833rd anniversary celebrations for the Port of Hamburg, taking place from Sept. 16 to 18, 2022.

The main attraction on the water will be AIDAprima on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022: As the finale of the birthday party, the AIDAprima will provide a light show in the heart of the city.

“We are delighted to be the sponsor of Hafengeburtstag Hamburg for the ninth time, the largest maritime event in northern Germany with over a million visitors,” commented Alexander Ewig, senior vice president of marketing and sales for AIDA, in a prepared statement.

During the three-day event, those interested in cruising can find inspiration for their next dream vacation aboard an AIDA ship at a cruise line store set up in the port. Among the features, visitors will be able to see a replica AIDAcosma cabin. There will also be a large roof terrace with lounge chairs, along with AIDA travel consultants to provide information.

For 2022, nine AIDA ships will make 120 calls in Hamburg, The AIDAsol kicked off the nearly 12-month season on Jan. 7, 2022, and the AIDAprima will conclude the year on Dec. 29, 2022.