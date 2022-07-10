Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils European Indulgence Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has introduced its “European Indulgence” offer for cruises to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe aboard the Mariner, Splendor, Voyager and Navigator, according to a press release.

The offer provides new and returning guests with a $500 shipboard credit per suite and a one-night post-cruise hotel package across 60 sailings, from March 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023, and applies to new bookings from July 1, 2022, according to the company.

“Our intimate ships call on boutique ports that are not accessible to larger vessels so guests can enjoy adventures on roads less traveled, as well as new European destinations we are excited to share in 2023, such as Syros in Greece, Norway’s Lofoten Islands and charming Puerto Banus in Spain,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Guests on the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet can use their credits on all four ships for shore excursions or spa experiences, while the post-cruise hotel package can be used in cities such as London, Copenhagen, and Istanbul, among others.

Sample Itineraries:

Barcelona, Spain - London (Southampton), England | European Delights

Departure Date: June 25, 2023

Duration: 19 nights

Calls on: Ibiza, Malaga, Seville in Spain, Lisbon, Oporto in Portugal, Casablanca in Morocco, Bordeaux in France, Cork, Dublin in Ireland, Fishguard in Wales, Torbay in England, St. Malo in France

Reykjavik, Iceland - Copenhagen, Denmark | Summer in Scandinavia

Departure Date: August 31, 2023

Duration: 12 nights

Calls on: Isafjordur, Trondheim, Skjolden, Stavanger in Norway

Athens (Piraeus), Greece - Istanbul, Turkey | Bosphorus Beauty & The Black Sea

Departure Date: October 29, 2023

Duration: 12 nights

Calls on: Santorini, Rhodes, in Greece, Limassol in Cyprus, Bodrum Peninsula, Pyraz Limani in Turkey