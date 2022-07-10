Norwegian Terminal to Display Art Mural by Ernesto Kunda

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Call to Artists contest has named Brazilian artist Ernesto Kunda as its winner, and his art mural will be displayed at the company’s Miami terminal, according to a press release.

The contest invited both emerging and established artists from the South Florida area to submit their work. Kunda's artwork was inspired by Miami's coveted mangroves and earned a year-long residency in the company's terminal at PortMiami, as well as a $100,000 prize and a 10-day residency at the Artist Loft on Oceania Cruises, according to NCL.

"Winning this opportunity has provided me the chance to share my vision with the world, and I am very honored to have my work featured on such a breathtaking canvas," said Kunde. "Growing up in south Brazil and now living in Miami, landscapes and ecosystems continue to be important and influential in my life. South Florida is home to hundreds of native plants, and I wanted this mural to capture their natural beauty."

Later this year, Norwegian Cruise Line, in collaboration with the Nader Museum, is expected to announce the details of the second annual Call to Artists.

The competition expands on the company's vision, which has already resulted in the construction of a brand-new terminal in Miami, designed by architect firm Bermello, Ajamil & Partners Inc.

"Art is a passion point for our company and we’re privileged to have this remarkable piece showcased on our beautiful terminal. Our new building has enhanced Miami’s iconic skyline and this commissioned work of art complements the stunning architecture of our facility while providing an interesting backdrop for the thousands of guests we welcome on our ships every year,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

"Promoting and encouraging local artists should be a priority of everyone in our community; art is what brings us together and what will bring important tourism to our beloved city of Miami. This is a significant award, and I congratulate NCLH for not only making this initiative available to artists but for providing enjoyment to the millions of people that visit us,” added Gary Nader, founder, Nader Museum.