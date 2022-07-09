Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

P&O Australia International Crew Takes The Stage

PO International Crew Talent Show

P&O Australia Cruises' Pacific Explorer hosted the company's International Crew Talent Show on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The International Crew Talent show marked another milestone in the company's resumption of operations, and crew members took the stage of the Marquee Theatre for a ten-act show that included singing, dancing, and a musical show, according to P&O.

Crew members from bars and restaurants, reception, and accommodation showcased their talents and participated in the show, which was a mix of Australia’s Got Talent and a Royal Variety Performance.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Sump Stammer

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index