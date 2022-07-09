P&O Australia International Crew Takes The Stage

P&O Australia Cruises' Pacific Explorer hosted the company's International Crew Talent Show on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The International Crew Talent show marked another milestone in the company's resumption of operations, and crew members took the stage of the Marquee Theatre for a ten-act show that included singing, dancing, and a musical show, according to P&O.

Crew members from bars and restaurants, reception, and accommodation showcased their talents and participated in the show, which was a mix of Australia’s Got Talent and a Royal Variety Performance.