Cruising Is Back: 2022 Mid-Year Top Stories

With 2022 now half over, Cruise Industry News looks at the major headlines from the first six months of the year – which is being marked by the return of the industry to pre-pandemic levels.

Cruise Restart Now Reaching 90% of the Fleet

With more ships resuming service every month, the cruise restart reached new levels in the first half of 2022.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, nearly 90 percent of the cruise fleet is now back in revenue service.

31 New Ships Hitting the Market

More cruise ships are entering service in 2022 according to the Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News.

Highlights including the recently-delivered Disney Wish, as well as the upcoming Norwegian Prima. There was also the new Wonder of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International earlier this year, and the Carnival Celebration, which debuts in Miami later in 2022.

The total number of new ships includes 25 oceangoing cruise and expedition vessels, in addition to six coastal ships for service in the United States and Norway.

Record Cruise Capacity in Various Regions

As the industry recovers from the COVID-19 operational pause, several key regions are set for record capacity in 2022.

According to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and the West Coast are all seeing strong numbers, with projected capacity reaching all-time highs.

World’s New Largest Cruise Ships Enters Service

In March, Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas became the world’s new largest cruise ship.

Previously earmarked for the Chinese market, the 5,448-guest vessel entered service in North America, offering a series of cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Mainstream Cruise Ships Return to Australia After Two-Year Gap

After a two-year gap, Australia welcomed the cruise ships back in late May. One of the last key markets to resume service, the country received the Pacific Explorer for a series of domestic cruises.

Several brands are also set to return to the region, including Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line and Azamara.

Carnival Cruise Line to Get Three Additional Ships

Apart from two previously ordered newbuilds, Carnival Cruise Line will get three extra cruise ships through 2024.

The additions were revealed in different announcements and include vessels currently in service for Costa Cruises such as the 2021-built Costa Firenze and the 2009-built Costa Luminosa.

Genting Cruise Lines

Previously one of the major cruise corporations, Genting Cruise Lines went out of business earlier this year.

Operating a four-brand portfolio, the Asia-based company ran out of cash in January, filling for wind up soon after.

Crystal Cruises Brand and Ships Saved

One of the most iconic names in the luxury cruising market, Crystal Cruises was saved by a former competitor in June.

With the company’s assets being auctioned after Genting’s bankruptcy, the A&K Travel Group – a company partly owned by previous Silversea stakeholders – acquired the Crystal Cruises brand, customer list and domain names, in addition to the Crystal Serenity and the Crystal Symphony.

MSC Expands U.S. Presence with Year-Round NYC Homeporting

Continuing its expansion in the U.S. market, MSC Cruises announced plans to start year-round homeporting operations in New York City.

Starting in April 2023, the MSC Meraviglia will offer six- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada and New England.

International Cruising Back in Asia

Previously offering ocean getaways, the Spectrum of the Seas and the Genting Dream have resumed international cruising recently, offering itineraries to Malaysia and Indonesia from Marine Bay in Singapore.