Princess Cruises Launches Princess Prizes, Offering $100,000 in Cash

Princess Prizes are now being introduced across the Princess Cruises fleet, offering guests the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including $100,000 in cash, according to a press release.

Guests are eligible to win prizes every time they access their stateroom by using their Medallion, a wearable, quarter-sized device that allows contactless boarding, geolocation on the ship, and an enhanced service experience. Prizes also include shipboard credits, wine tastings, chef's table dinners, and free cruises for two over the next ten years. Travelers can also enter a draw for at least $5,000 at the end of each cruise, according to Princess Cruises.

The Princess Prizes program debuted on Caribbean Princess and was recently added to Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess in Alaska. It will be introduced to an additional ten ships by the end of July, with the following rollout schedule:

Grand Princess – July 6

Crown Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess – July 9

Regal Princess – July 16

Emerald Princess – July 20

Enchanted Princess – July 22

Sky Princess – July 23

Coral Princess, Island Princess – July 29

"At Princess, we're always aiming to provide our guests with unique experiences they can't have anywhere else and Princess Prizes is just the latest example of how we can leverage MedallionClass technology in new and exciting ways," said John Padgett, president, Princess Cruises.

The Princess Prizes program is part of Princess Premier, the line's premium add-on that also offers unlimited WiFi, a beverage package, specialty dining, photos, and daily crew appreciation.