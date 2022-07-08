Celestyal Cruises Unveils Authentic Encounters Shore Program

Celestyal Cruises has launched its new "Authentic Encounters" small group shore excursion program, which aims to introduce guests to culinary and cultural experiences in Greece and Turkey, according to a press release.

The "Authentic Encounters" excursions range in size from two to twenty guests and start at $84 per person. Sample itineraries in Greece include Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Milos, and the Pelion peninsula, as well as Istanbul and Kusadasi in Turkey, according to the company.

Celestyal's new "Authenitc Encounters" program, which complements their "Idyllic Aegean" itinerary, includes a wine tour of the Epanomi Hills region in Thessaloniki, Greece, as well as a visit to the facilities of wine company Gerovassiliou. A local wine expert will accompany guests on a production and tasting excursion of local varietals, as well as a visit to the region's wine museum.

Celestyal Cruises travelers can also choose a sailing to the volcanic island of Milos, Greece, which includes a guided kayaking excursion from Fyriplaka to Gerakas beach, with stops for swimming and sea cave exploration. Participants will then paddle back towards Tsigrado's beach for a final stop in a small complex of sea caves.

“Today’s traveler is looking for more immersive and experiential vacation options. We have reimagined our shore excursion program with this in mind and have created a bespoke destination-rich program exclusively for smaller groups. This allows us to include more interactive experiences such as art-making, cooking, and adventure activities,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, Celestyal Cruises.