Ambassador and ORCA Complete First Sailing, Launch Anti-Whaling Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line and ORCA have completed their first sailing under their partnership and will join forces to launch the first cruise line “Anti-Whaling Campaign”, according to a press release.

ORCA will place two ocean conservationists onboard the Ambience in 2022 and 2023 for 11 sailings totaling over 200 days, two of which will be Ambassador’s multi-generational cruises in summer 2022.

ORCA will also assist and educate families to gain a better understanding of the marine environment, and engage them in conservation projects as part of the itineraries, according to Ambassador Cruise Line.

The ORCA team onboard assisted guests with educational resources, lectures, workshops, excursions, deck watches, and wildlife spotting during the first sailing, which was completed on June 7, 2022. During the cruise, four different species were recorded, and guests were given insight into the reasons behind the importance of the anti-whaling policy.

The next ORCA cruise will be Ambassador's 11-day British Isles Discovery, which will depart on July 12, 2022, and the enrichment area will include educational material about whales and dolphins, models of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, replica whale and dolphin bones, and additional information about ORCA's conservation programs.

“We are collaborating in a multitude of ways, from training the team at Ambassador Cruise Line’s head office, working on their first ship, and helping this new company make ethical and positive choices. The first sailing showcased the potential to reach thousands of people as part of the mission to help protect whales and dolphins and we look forward to many more educational cruises together,” said Sally Hamilton, CEO, ORCA.

“Our partnership brings together incredible experiences and insights for guests along with credible research work to the benefit of marine conservation. As part of the partnership, ORCA will have a permanent presence on Ambience with a dedicated enrichment area including a range of fun and exciting activities about whales and dolphins,” added Christian Verhounig, CEO, Ambassador.