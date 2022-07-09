Coral Expeditions and Cairns Indigenous Art Fair Continue Partnership

Coral Expeditions will remain a major partner of the Collectors and Curators program at the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair for the sixth straight year in 2022, according to a press release.

Through this collaboration, art buyers and gallery curators from major national and international institutions can travel on the Coral Expeditions ships to discover the artistic heritage of remote communities.

Starting from September 2022, guests will encounter ancient art, culture, and natural beauty on a series of Cape York, Arnhem Land, and Torres Strait expeditions, as per the company.

Highlights of these voyages include visits to Stanley Island, Pajinka, Badu, Moa Islands, and Tiwi Islands, where guests can buy art directly from the source and visit art centers.

”Leading up to CIAF and the prospect of welcoming visitors back, it is timely to recognize and acknowledge our long and mutually beneficial relationship with Coral Expeditions,” said Janina Harding, artistic director, CIAF. “It’s always heart-warming to see Coral Expeditions staff take advantage of the immersive aspect of CIAF by really getting to know artists and their work.”

“Over the years, our partnership with CIAF has introduced us to special artists and we greatly value these connections, through which we have purchased over 70 unique artworks that are proudly on permanent display onboard our fleet,” commented Jeff Gillies, commercial director, Coral Expeditions. “We look forward to supporting and celebrating the arts and culture of North Queensland’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities throughout the year.”

Voyage Details:

2022

Cape York & Arnhem Land: Art Themed

11 Nights, Darwin to Cairns, September 30 & October 5, 2022

Torres Strait & Cape York

10 Nights, Departs Cairns & Horn Island, October 12 & 22, 2022

2023

Cape York & Arnhem Land

11 Nights, Cairns to Darwin, March 23, 2023

Cape York & Arnhem Land: Art Themed

11 Nights, Darwin to Cairns, October 11, 2023

2024

Cape York & Arnhem Land

11 Nights, Cairns to Darwin, March 31, 2024

Cape York & Arnhem Land: Art Themed

11 Nights, Darwin to Cairns, October 9, 2024

Torres Strait & Cape York

10 Nights, Departs Cairns & Horn Island, October 21 & 31, 2024