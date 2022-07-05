Arcadia Marks the Return of the Entire P&O Cruises Fleet

Another cruise line is completing its restart plan today as the Arcadia resumes service for P&O Cruises in England.

Returning after a three-month operational pause, the 2005-built vessel is welcoming guests in Southampton for a cruise to Iceland, Norway and Ireland.

The 14-night itinerary visits six different ports, such as Reykjavik, Akureyri, Alesund and Belfast.

Continuing its restart program, the Arcadia is set to offer different itineraries departing from Southampton, with cruises visiting the British Islands, the Baltic, Western Europe and more.

In September, the 83,000-ton vessel is also sailing a special 30-night voyage to the United States and Canada. The roundtrip itinerary features visits to New York City, Boston, Halifax, Corner Brook, Bar Harbor and more.

After being taken out of service due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Arcadia is returning to guest operations for the second time.

The ship previously resumed service in March 2022, offering a few scheduled cruises before entering another operational pause due to crew shortages.

At the time, P&O cancelled seven additional departures onboard the ship, which offers an adults-only product.

Built in Italy, the Arcadia originally entered service in April 2005 and has capacity for 1,968-passenger in double occupancy.

In 2018, the vessel was subjected to a major refit, which, according to P&O, improved the onboard experience with a fresher and more contemporary feel.

Following guest’s feedback, the company updated several parts of the ship, including cabins, suites, public areas, bars, main dining restaurants and specialty dining venues.

With the Arcadia now sailing again, P&O Cruises’ entire fleet is once again in service.

After a 14-month gap, the UK-based company first welcomed guests back in mid-2021, with a series of domestic cruises onboard the Britannia and the new Iona.

The Carnival-owned brand later returned to more destinations, gradually adding the rest of the fleet back into service.