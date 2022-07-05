Albatros Expeditions Cancels Ocean Atlantic’s Upcoming Antarctica Season

Albatros Expeditions is scaling down its plans for the next season in Antarctica, with the cancellation of Ocean Atlantic’s entire program in the region.

“Following its current season in the Arctic, after careful consideration the current world events, we have decided that she (the Ocean Atlantic) will not be operating in Antarctica this coming 2022/23 season,” the expedition operator said in a statement.

Part of a two-ship program, the 1985-built vessel was set to offer nine- to 21-night expeditions to South Georgia, the Antarctica Circle, the Falkland Islands and more.

With the cancellation, the Ocean Victory will now be the only ship sailing for Albatros in the White Continent during the season.

According to the operator, affected guests can move their bookings to alternative dates onboard the 186-guest expedition vessel – which entered service in 2021.

“As you must know by now, the Victory handled her first season with aplomb in Antarctica last year to rave reviews and we are really excited to focus all our attention to her,” Albatros explained.

Passengers who can’t join the vessel for the alternative dates will receive a credit note, which can be used towards any future voyage, in addition to a ten percent discount in future bookings.

Albatros is also modifying part of Ocean Victory’s 2022-2023 itineraries due to the announced changes.

The ship’s Dec. 16 and Dec. 26 departures have been cancelled and merged to allow the creation of a longer 20-day expedition to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands.

“While we appreciate your disappointment, we have invited all relevant passengers to join the longer voyage for only $4,500 USD extra per person, or to join us on the 7th of December 2022, which is a classic itinerary much like the one originally booked,” the operator said.

Alternatively, affected passengers may also choose a credit note for the value of the payments to date, in addition to a ten percent discount in future bookings.

According to its website, Albatros will double its presence in Antarctica in 2023-2024 with the addition of a second vessel.

Currently under construction in China, the new Ocean Albatros will join the Ocean Victory for a full season sailing in the region.