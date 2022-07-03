Scenic Group To Compensate Travel Advisor Commissions Within 21 Days

Scenic Group USA introduced it new Advance Commission Program initiative, which will compensate travel advisors within 21 days after a booking is paid in full, according to a press release.

Registered advisors who book their customers on any of Scenic Group's Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Scenic Eclipse, or Emerald Cruises, sailing at least six months in advance, will be paid within 21 days, beginning July 1, as per Scenic Group.

To participate in this program, agency owners, independent or host, must first register with Scenic Group USA, after which they will receive an enrollment confirmation within five business days. Scenic Group also confirmed that eligible bookings must be made for sailings departing at least six months from the booking date, and payment must be completed at least six months before the departure date. Guests will also benefit from this incentive, as they will be eligible for pay-in-full savings provided by both Scenic and Emerald Cruises.

“We are immensely grateful for the hard work and perseverance our travel partners have shown during two of the toughest years the travel industry has ever seen,” said Ann Chamberlin, VP of Sales, Scenic Group USA.

“In an effort to thank them for their loyalty and reward their ongoing sales efforts as travel makes a comeback, we’ve launched this program to help ensure they will have money in their pockets faster.”