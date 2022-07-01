Assa Abloy

Carnival: Focused on Improving Pricing

Carnival Corporation is focused on improving cruise pricing while optimizing occupancy.

“We remain focused on improving price through next year. We are focused on optimizing the occupancy while preserving long-term pricing,” said Arnold Donald, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s second quarter and business update conference call.

“In this current environment of travel restrictions and health protocols … we use limited promotions to capitalize on near-term demand. We are building on our aggressive fleet optimization efforts. Given challenges in parts of Europe, we have reallocated capacity to capitalize on markets where there is stronger demand.”

Donald said that the company has been doing everything it can to keep pricing strong.

David Bernstein, CFO, said that the company is not only seeing more first-time cruise customers, but is building toward historical occupancy levels in 2023 at better pricing.

“As we indicated, the pricing for 2023 is up,” he said.

