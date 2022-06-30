Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Embark With NCL” Season Two Airs June 30

The new season of Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Embark With NCL” will premiere on June 30, 2022, on the company’s website and Facebook page, according to a press release.

“Embark With NCL” amassed nearly three million views during its first season, which dealt with the company’s return to cruising after a 500-day pause.

Season two will be hosted by Zay Harding, and will primarily focus on offerings onboard and ashore as well as the guest-favored itineraries, beginning with the Caribbean, as per the company.

Harding will then set sail aboard the Pride of America and viewers can discover the islands of Hawaii, while three additional “Embark with NCL” specials will premiere throughout the year. Included on the list are the “Great Cruise Cookoff” culinary challenge and the “Evolution of Innovation”, which will celebrate the brand’s legacy.

The season will conclude when Harding visits Reykjavik, Iceland, for the Christening of the new Norwegian Prima. The season finale will also feature a performance by the ship's godmother, Katy Perry.

"This season, our guests will be able to discover, or rediscover, some of their favorite places, and get a sneak peek into the future of NCL with episodes dedicated to our next best-in-class ship, Norwegian Prima,” Norwegian Cruise Line President

and CEO Harry Sommer said.

"What’s most exciting about this new season is the relevancy of the content to travelers who may not be familiar with cruising," said Christine Da Silva, SVP of Branding and Communications, Norwegian Cruise Line. "Season one provided us an opportunity to connect with loyal guests, as well as those who know us and missed being at sea with us. Season two is all about the experience… About the food, entertainment, and the incredible places we visit. We’re happy to bring all of the benefits and joy of cruising to anyone who wants to see the world."