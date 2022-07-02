SeaDream Launches Caribbean Season 2024 Voyages

Beginning in early November 2024, SeaDream Yacht Club will launch its Caribbean season aboard the newly renovated SeaDream I and SeaDream II, which will take guests to 28 islands in the area, according to a press release.

Both yachts will set out on their Caribbean cruises in the fourth quarter of 2024 from Antigua, Barbados, San Juan, St. Martin, and St. Thomas, and will make new port calls to Barbuda, and Boquerón, Puerto Rico, as per SeaDream.

This allows the company to expand its itinerary offerings beyond the British Virgin Islands and the Grenadines, and provide guests with a variety of activities in the Caribbean.

The SeaDream I and SeaDream II, which can each accommodate up to 112 guests, will also provide free watersports and an elevated beach barbecue to their guests, as well as daily dining and two spas.

“It was a momentous 12 months for the company,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “We marked our 20-year anniversary and completed a $10 million renovation of the yachts. Bookings for 2024 are in high demand as the desire for intimate, highly personalized travel continues to grow.”

Sample 2024 Voyages:

The Glorious Grenadines

Bridgetown, Barbados roundtrip

Dates: November 23-30, 2024

Calls on: St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Bequia (overnight stay), Tobago Cays, Mayreau, and Grenada

Virgin Islands & Undiscovered Puerto Rico

St. Thomas to San Juan

Dates: November 23-30, 2024

Calls on: Tortola, Norman Island, Jost Van Dyke, St. Barths, St. Croix, Boquerón, and La Parguera, Puerto Rico

Leeward Islands Discovery

Antigua to St. Thomas

Dates: December 14-21, 2024

Calls on: Barbuda, Nevis, St. Kitts, Anguilla, St. Barths (overnight stay), and Virgin Gorda

Caribbean Celebration II

St. Thomas roundtrip

Dates: December 21-28, 2024

Calls on: St. John, St. Croix, Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Barths (overnight stay), and Jost Van Dyke