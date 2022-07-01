July Update: Where in the World Are the Carnival Cruise Line Ships?
In early May, Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the completion of its restart plans, marking the return of its entire fleet to guest operations.
With 23 ships now in service again, the company is now back in most of its core markets and homeports.
Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of July 1, 2022:
Carnival Celebration
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Turku, Finland
The Carnival Celebration is being outfitted at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The 5,200-guest vessel is set to enter service in November, kicking off a year-round schedule of Caribbean cruises departing from PortMiami.
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Sailing from Port Canaveral every Saturday, the Mardi Gras offers an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries. In addition to the Bahamas, the cruises visit ports in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras and more.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
One of Carnival’s West Coast-based ships, the Carnival Panorama offers seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. The ship’s regular itinerary departs from Long Beach and features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Carnival Horizon is offering a program of six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from Miami, the vessel visits destinations in both Western and Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Based in Galveston, the Carnival Vista is currently sailing a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. Itineraries include visits to Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After undergoing a scheduled drydock in April, the Carnival Breeze resumed its year-round schedule of Western Caribbean cruises. Departing from Galveston, the vessel offers four- and five-night cruises to Mexican ports such as Cozumel and Costa Maya.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
After a short season sailing from Norfolk, the Carnival Magic recently marked Carnival’s return to New York City. The vessel is now based in the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, offering cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Another Carnival ship based in Galveston, the Carnival Dream offers six- and eight-night cruises to Mexico and the Bahamas. The ship’s present itinerary features visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
As the last ship to resume service for Carnival, the Splendor welcomed guests back in early May for a summer program in Alaska and Canada. The ship is now sailing seven-night cruises that depart from Seattle and feature stops in Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Victoria and more.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Freedom is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean departing from its Port Canaveral homeport.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Carnival Liberty is welcoming guests in Port Canaveral today for yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. A four-night itinerary, today’s sailing includes visits to Nassau and Princess Cays.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises to Mexico departing from New Orleans. The four- and five-night itineraries feature stops in Costa Maya, Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Baja Mexico
The Carnival Miracle is currently based in San Francisco for a summer program that includes short cruises to Baja Mexico and longer voyages to Alaska and Canada.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is offering seven-night cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean. The itineraries include visits to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica, Bahamas and more.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Conquest continues to offer a year-round program of short cruises departing from the Port of Miami. During the three- and four-night itineraries, the vessel visits destinations in Mexico, Bahamas and more.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Sailing from Baltimore every week, the Carnival Legend is presently offering varied six- to eight-night cruises. In addition to the Bahamas, the vessel’s itineraries visit Bermuda and the Caribbean.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Dover, England
The Carnival Pride is starting a nine-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords today. Presently based Dover, the Spirit-Class vessel is offering a series of summer cruises in Europe, with itineraries visiting the Baltic, the British Islands, Iceland, the Mediterranean and more.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska
Based in Seattle, the Carnival Spirit is offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to Alaska and Canada.
Carnival Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Radiance continues to sail a program of three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico departing from Carnival’s cruise terminal in Long Beach.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
Another Carnival ship based in Miami, the Sunrise offers itineraries to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean as part of its year-round program of four- and five-night cruises.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
Replacing the Carnival Spirit, the Carnival Elation arrived in Jacksonville in April, kicking off a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Paradise is presently sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Tampa.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
Sailing from Charleston, the Carnival Sunshine offers four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas, visiting destinations like Bimini, Nassau and Half Moon Cay.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Continuing its farewell season, the Carnival Ecstasy is offering short cruises departing from Mobile. The Fantasy-class vessel is set to leave the fleet in October, concluding a 31-year sailing career with Carnival.