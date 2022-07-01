July Update: Where in the World Are the Carnival Cruise Line Ships?

In early May, Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the completion of its restart plans, marking the return of its entire fleet to guest operations.

With 23 ships now in service again, the company is now back in most of its core markets and homeports.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of July 1, 2022:

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

The Carnival Celebration is being outfitted at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The 5,200-guest vessel is set to enter service in November, kicking off a year-round schedule of Caribbean cruises departing from PortMiami.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Port Canaveral every Saturday, the Mardi Gras offers an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries. In addition to the Bahamas, the cruises visit ports in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras and more.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

One of Carnival’s West Coast-based ships, the Carnival Panorama offers seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. The ship’s regular itinerary departs from Long Beach and features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is offering a program of six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from Miami, the vessel visits destinations in both Western and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Galveston, the Carnival Vista is currently sailing a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. Itineraries include visits to Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras and more.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After undergoing a scheduled drydock in April, the Carnival Breeze resumed its year-round schedule of Western Caribbean cruises. Departing from Galveston, the vessel offers four- and five-night cruises to Mexican ports such as Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After a short season sailing from Norfolk, the Carnival Magic recently marked Carnival’s return to New York City. The vessel is now based in the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, offering cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Carnival ship based in Galveston, the Carnival Dream offers six- and eight-night cruises to Mexico and the Bahamas. The ship’s present itinerary features visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

As the last ship to resume service for Carnival, the Splendor welcomed guests back in early May for a summer program in Alaska and Canada. The ship is now sailing seven-night cruises that depart from Seattle and feature stops in Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Victoria and more.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Freedom is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean departing from its Port Canaveral homeport.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Carnival Liberty is welcoming guests in Port Canaveral today for yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. A four-night itinerary, today’s sailing includes visits to Nassau and Princess Cays.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises to Mexico departing from New Orleans. The four- and five-night itineraries feature stops in Costa Maya, Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Baja Mexico

The Carnival Miracle is currently based in San Francisco for a summer program that includes short cruises to Baja Mexico and longer voyages to Alaska and Canada.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in New Orleans, the Carnival Glory is offering seven-night cruises to both Western and Eastern Caribbean. The itineraries include visits to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica, Bahamas and more.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest continues to offer a year-round program of short cruises departing from the Port of Miami. During the three- and four-night itineraries, the vessel visits destinations in Mexico, Bahamas and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing from Baltimore every week, the Carnival Legend is presently offering varied six- to eight-night cruises. In addition to the Bahamas, the vessel’s itineraries visit Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Dover, England

The Carnival Pride is starting a nine-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords today. Presently based Dover, the Spirit-Class vessel is offering a series of summer cruises in Europe, with itineraries visiting the Baltic, the British Islands, Iceland, the Mediterranean and more.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Based in Seattle, the Carnival Spirit is offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to Alaska and Canada.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Radiance continues to sail a program of three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico departing from Carnival’s cruise terminal in Long Beach.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Another Carnival ship based in Miami, the Sunrise offers itineraries to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean as part of its year-round program of four- and five-night cruises.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Replacing the Carnival Spirit, the Carnival Elation arrived in Jacksonville in April, kicking off a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Paradise is presently sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Tampa.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Sailing from Charleston, the Carnival Sunshine offers four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas, visiting destinations like Bimini, Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Continuing its farewell season, the Carnival Ecstasy is offering short cruises departing from Mobile. The Fantasy-class vessel is set to leave the fleet in October, concluding a 31-year sailing career with Carnival.