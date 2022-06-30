Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Hurtigruten Launches Summer Discount Sale

MS Nord Norge

Hurtigruten Group is offering some of the best rates of the year for all its destinations during its Summer Sail campaign.

Hurtigruten Expeditions is offering up to 40% off on itineraries to Greenland, the Northwest Passage, West Africa, and Antarctica, which destinations rarely on sale, according to the company,

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express, is also offering up to 40% off all itineraries, including the recently announced premium itineraries, the Svalbard Express and North Cape Express, launching next summer in conjunction with the company’s 130th anniversary. 

For 2022-2023 departures, guests can save up to 50% on North, Central, and South American cruises, including Alaska, along with up to 40% on itineraries to the Galápagos Islands, West Africa, and the British Isles, plus Northern Lights cruises to Norway. Other destinations, such as Antarctica, Svalbard, and Iceland, are up to 35% off, with Northwest Passage departures up to 25% off.

The Summer Sail campaign runs from June 29 through July 6, 2022, and also includes 50% off the deposit.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Heineken