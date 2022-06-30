Hurtigruten Launches Summer Discount Sale

Hurtigruten Group is offering some of the best rates of the year for all its destinations during its Summer Sail campaign.

Hurtigruten Expeditions is offering up to 40% off on itineraries to Greenland, the Northwest Passage, West Africa, and Antarctica, which destinations rarely on sale, according to the company,

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express, is also offering up to 40% off all itineraries, including the recently announced premium itineraries, the Svalbard Express and North Cape Express, launching next summer in conjunction with the company’s 130th anniversary.

For 2022-2023 departures, guests can save up to 50% on North, Central, and South American cruises, including Alaska, along with up to 40% on itineraries to the Galápagos Islands, West Africa, and the British Isles, plus Northern Lights cruises to Norway. Other destinations, such as Antarctica, Svalbard, and Iceland, are up to 35% off, with Northwest Passage departures up to 25% off.

The Summer Sail campaign runs from June 29 through July 6, 2022, and also includes 50% off the deposit.