Princess Cruises Offers Chance to Win a Cruise to Tasmania

Princess Cruises has announced an online contest through its social media channels offering the chance to win an eight-day cruise vacation in Australia onboard the Majestic Princess for two guests, according to a statement.

Departing on November 12, 2022, the cruise winners will stay in a balcony stateroom, sailing return trip from Sydney and visit captivating destinations in Tasmania such as Hobart, Great Oyster Bay & Freycinet Peninsula (Scenic Cruising), and Eden.

The giveaway is timely as Princess recently celebrated the restart of cruising in Australia and the greater relaxation of the border and travel restrictions for the region.

"Australia offers close-to-home voyages for guests in Southeast Asia, making it an ideal option for a delightful vacation. We are also offering a range of fly cruise options, creating the perfect opportunity for guests to extend their stay in Australia which is a much sought-after and popular dream destination,” said Farriek Tawfik, Country Director for Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

“We are thrilled that public confidence is back too, with a surge in interest for cruises in Australia, Alaska, the Mediterranean, Europe, and other global sailings. We are also hoping to attract first time cruise guests with this contest by creating brand awareness and what Princess offers,” he added.

The contest takes place from July 1 through August 31, 2022, and is open to all legal residents of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Brunei who are 18 years of age or older.

Entering the giveaway is accessible by simply completing an online form. There is no requirement to purchase a cruise.

Registrants can enter this contest at princess.com/winacruise or through various online communication platforms, with each unique email address counting as one entry.

Princess Cruises is offering over 50 itineraries and 70 sailings on three ships sailing in Australia in 2022-2023: the Coral Princess commenced sailing from Brisbane on June 16 after which the ship will then be based in Sydney from August till October. the Grand Princess will sail from October 2022 to April 2023, out of Melbourne and Adelaide, and the Royal-class Majestic Princess sailing from October from Sydney as well as Auckland, New Zealand.