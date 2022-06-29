Pankaj Jaswal Named National Sales Head at Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises has named Pankaj Jaswal as its new National Sales Head.

Jaswal has a degree in Hotel Management from the University of Bangalore and brings with him an extensive 22 years of experience in hospitality sales, according to a press release.

Jaswal has worked with brands such as Taj Hotels, The Park Hotels, The Paul Hotels and Resorts, Sterling Resorts, and Zuri Hotels and Resorts. Prior to joining Cordelia Cruises, Pankaj was the General Manager – Resort Sales at Mahindra Holidays and Resorts. He has developed strong relationships with clients primarily from India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Taking on this key role at Cordelia Cruises, he said: “I am ecstatic to start my new journey with Cordelia Cruises. What better time to begin than now! With the launch of the cross-over sailing in Chennai, Cordelia Cruises has not only introduced India to a whole new way of holidaying but also made it easily accessible to all parts of the expansive subcontinent.”