UnCruise Details Fleet Deployment 2022-2023 by Destination

UnCruise is kicking off its summer by showcasing fleet deployment through Spring 2023. Guests can find seven- to-14-night sailings to eight destinations on nine adventure vessels.

In addition, the 86-passenger Safari Endeavour returns to Alaska season after 26 months out of service. As a fleet and guest favorite, she makes a comeback with refurbishments, including new ceiling tiles and a modern re-design in the lounge, interior upgrades, and a new green hull, according to a press release.

The new hull color allows the Safari Endeavour to join the rest of the fleet in a cohesive look and feel representing the company’s wilderness focus, the company said, in a press statement.

“It’s a pleasure to see our fleet wilderness plans actualized, the Safari Endeavour returns to Alaska, along with celebrating a return to our enriching international adventures in places like Belize, Costa Rica, and Panama. Transporting our guests to remote places filled with nature, culture, and history is what makes this all worth it.” said CEO Captain Dan Blanchard.

The company’s seven destinations feature all-inclusive itineraries.

Alaska

Vessel: Safari Endeavour. Capacity: 84 guests. Built: 1983

Length of Sailing(s) May – September: 7- or 12-nights Itineraries: Northern Passages & Glacier Bay Wilderness (7 nights) Juneau to Sitka or reverse Inside Passages & Glacier Bay Wilderness (12 nights) Juneau to Seattle or reverse.

Vessel: Safari Explorer. Capacity: 36 guests. Built: 1998

Length of Sailing(s): May - September: 7-nights Itineraries: Hawaiian Seascapes (7 nights) Molokai to Kona or reverse Alaska: Northern Passages & Glacier Bay Wilderness (7 nights) Juneau to Sitka or reverse Inside Passages & Glacier Bay Wilderness (12 nights) Juneau to Seattle or reverse.

Vessel: Safari Quest. Capacity: 22 guests. Built: 1992

Length of Sailing(s) May - September: 7-nights Itineraries: Northern Passages & Glacier Bay Wilderness (7 nights) Juneau to Sitka or reverse.

Vessel: Wilderness Adventurer Capacity: 60 guests. Built: 1984

Length of Sailing(s) April - October: 7-nights Itineraries: Alaska’s Glacier Country (7 Nights) Roundtrip Juneau.

Vessel: Wilderness Discoverer Capacity: 74 guests. Built: 1992

Length of Sailing(s) April - October: 7-nights,14-nights Itineraries: Alaska Fjords & Glaciers (7 Nights) Ketchikan to Juneau or reverse Glacier Bay National Park Adventure (7 Nights) Roundtrip Juneau Eastern Fjords and Glacier Bay (14 Nights) Ketchikan to Juneau or reverse.

Vessel: Wilderness Explorer Capacity: 74 guests. Built: 1976

Length of Sailing(s) April – October:7-nights, 12-Nights, 14-nights Itineraries: Alaska Fjords & Glaciers (7 Nights) Ketchikan to Juneau or reverse. Glacier Bay National Park & Haines Adventure (7 Nights) Ketchikan to Juneau or reverse. Inside Passage & Glacier Bay Wilderness (12 Nights) Seattle to Juneau or reverse. Eastern Fjords and Glacier Bay Ultimate Expedition (14 Nights) Ketchikan to Juneau or reverse.

Vessel: Wilderness Legacy Capacity: 86 guests. Built: 1984

Length of Sailing(s) May - August: 7-nights, 12-Nights Itineraries: Northern Passages & Glacier Bay (7 Nights) Sitka to Juneau or reverse. Wild, Woolly, & Wow (7 Nights) Roundtrip Juneau. Inside Passage & Glacier Bay Wilderness (12 Nights) Seattle to Juneau or reverse.

Hawaiian Islands

Vessel: Safari Explorer. Capacity: 36 guests. Built: 1998

Length of Sailing(s) November - April: 7-nights Itineraries: Hawaiian Seascapes (7 nights) Molokai to Kona or reverse.

Pacific Northwest

Vessel: Safari Quest Capacity: 22 guests. Built: 1992

Length of Sailing(s) November: 7-nights Itineraries: San Juan Islands & Olympic Wilderness (7 nights) Roundtrip Seattle.

Columbia & Snake Rivers

Vessel: Wilderness Legacy Capacity: 86 guests. Built: 1984

Length of Sailing(s) August - November: 7-nights,12-Nights Itineraries: Rivers of Adventure & Wine (7 Nights) Roundtrip Portland, Oregon.

Latin America

Vessel: Safari Voyager Capacity: 66 guests Built: 1982 / Refit 2015

Length of Sailing(s) October - December: 7-nights Itineraries: Belize & Guatemala Wonders: Rivers, Reefs, & Cultures (7 Nights) Roundtrip Belize City.

Unveiled Wonders – Costa Rica & Panama (7-Nights) San Jose, Costa Rica to Panama City, Panama or reverse.

Mexico

Vessel: Safari Voyager Capacity: 66 guests Built: 1982 / Refit 2015

Length of Sailing(s) January - March: 7-nights Itineraries: Baja’s Bounty (7-Nights) Roundtrip San Jose, Mexico. Whale Sharks, Whales, & Mobulas (7-Nights) Roundtrip San Jose, Mexico.

Galapagos

Vessel: La Pinta Capacity: 48 guests. Built: 2007

Length of Sailing(s) April - September: 7-nights Itineraries: including 1-night hotel Itineraries: Darwin’s Discoveries (7 Nights) Roundtrip Guayaquil, Ecuador.