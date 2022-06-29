Carnival Cruise Line Names Entertainment Team For Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line has named Lee Mason as the Carnival Celebration’s cruise director and Calvyn Martens as the ship’s entertainment director.

Mason and Martens are both popular with Carnival guests and bring a combined quarter-century of Carnival fun and experience to lead the team responsible for the cruise line’s quintessential atmosphere, activities and entertainment aboard its new ship, according to a press release.

“Not only will Carnival Celebration arrive as the ship marking our 50th birthday, but it will build upon the stellar entertainment offerings which our guests have already come to love since the debut of Mardi Gras. Lee and Calvyn are the perfect team to take on this responsibility and help our guests make great memories while having lots of fun,” said Chris Nelson, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment.

Mason, currently serving as cruise director on the Mardi Gras, is from Cumbria, England, and has served as cruise director on several ships across Carnival’s fleet over the past six years, including the return to service of the Carnival Panorama in Long Beach. Having trained at the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York City, Mason’s talent for showmanship is matched only by his boundless energy and love for life. His proudest achievement to date is helping to set the Carnival Splendor’s $40,000 St. Jude fundraising record.

Martens, from Vancouver, Canada, has been entertaining Carnival guests for nearly 20 years, having joined the company as part of the team on the Carnival Holiday. He has helped bring to life much of the entertainment programming Carnival fans enjoy today and is a mentor to many entertainers across the fleet.

His Carnival journey has had many highlights, but some of his fondest memories include being selected as part of the inaugural team for the Carnival Magic and Carnival Breeze, leading the Carnival Legend for its inaugural Baltic season, becoming known to guests as the “Morning Show” co-host and serving as Executive Assistant to John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador.

The Carnival Celebration will arrive to its homeport, Miami, in November and will debut along with the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami.