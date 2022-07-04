Emerald Cruises Expands Deployment for 2023-2024

Emerald Cruises has announced a number of new itineraries for the 2023-2024 season, including cruises to the Caribbean and Central America, transatlantic voyages, and new calls in ports across the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas, according to a press release.

Travelers on the 100-guest Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakura will be able to visit fifteen countries in the Caribbean and Central America, as well as eleven distinct itineraries added to Emerald Cruises' destinations, according to the company.

During the 2023-2024 season, the company will also expand transatlantically, offering three 12-day ocean crossing itineraries from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados; Lisbon to St. John, Antigua; and San Juan, Puerto Rico to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

The Emerald Azzura and Emerald Sakura will also make new port calls in the Mediterranean, including Sardinia in Italy, the Balearics in Spain, Casablanca in Morocco, Gibraltar, and the Canary Islands.

“The Caribbean and Central America are an ideal match for our intimate yachts, which can access the small harbors and bays that the big cruise ships can’t get to,” said Maggie Carbonell, VP of Marketing, Emerald Cruises US. “The marina platform on the yachts’ aft will be a huge draw in these ports, where guests can snorkel, kayak, paddleboard or just play in the turquoise waters.”

Both yachts feature 50 staterooms and suites, 88% of which have a private balcony. As an additional incentive to encourage guests to discover its new itineraries, Emerald Cruises is offering 30 percent off the 2023 collection of Caribbean sailing, for bookings made between July 1-14, 2022 with full payment due 72 hours after the booking is confirmed.

Sample Itineraries

Eastern Caribbean & Grenadines

Departure Date: November 18, 2023

Duration: 8 days

Homeporting: St. John’s Antigua

Stops: Martinque, Bequia Island, Saint Vincent, Mayreau Island, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe

Price: $3,843

Coastal Adventures: Costa Rica and Paama

Departure Date: January 23, 2024

Duration: 8 days

Homeporting: Puntarenas

Stops: Panama, Isla Tortuga, Quepos, Isla Cebaco, Playa del Muerto, San José Island

Price: $4,342

Discover Western Mediterranean & Morocco

Departure Date: April 17, 2024

Duration: 18 days

Homeporting: Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Stops: Spain, Morocco, Corsica, Italy

Price: $8,152