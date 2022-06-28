Silversea Adds More Antarctica Fly Cruises Due to Demand

In response to strong demand, Silversea is adding three new Antarctica Bridge voyages for the 2023-2024 season on the Silver Cloud.

According to a press release, the fly cruise program provides the fastest, most direct route to Antarctica by enabling travelers to fly over the Drake Passage in business-class comfort.

"In response to exceptional demand, we have added three new fly-cruise voyages aboard Silver Cloud® for 2024, enhancing our industry-leading Antarctica offering and strengthening our destination leadership,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. "We offer guests the luxury of choice, with the most diverse offering in ultra-luxury Antarctica cruising. Our pioneering Antarctica Bridge option is tremendously popular with time-conscious travellers who prefer to experience the White Continent without crossing the Drake Passage."

Adding to Silversea’s existing Antarctica Bridge offering for 2022 and 2023, guests seeking the fast track to the White Continent may select from two new five-day expedition voyages aboard Silver Cloud, departing February 2 and 7, 2024, as well as a six-day sailing departing February 12, 2024.

After landing at Chile's Eduardo Frei Montalva air base on King George Island, the Silver Cloud's guests will spend the same amount of time exploring Antarctica as on the cruise line’s conventional itineraries. They will journey deep into destinations such as Antarctic Sound, the Antarctic Peninsula, and the South Shetland Islands, before returning to King George Island.

For sailings that cross the Drake Passage, Silversea recently enhanced guests’ journeys to Antarctica with the launch of round-trip voyages from Puerto Williams, Chile. From the 2022-2023 season, guests sailing aboard the line's three ice-class expedition ships – Silver Cloud, Silver Wind® and Silver Explorer – will enjoy more convenient flight times, personalized service during a private charter flight, and quicker transfers to the ship, on exclusive itineraries departing from the new gateway of Puerto Williams, the company said.