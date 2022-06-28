Starboard Inks The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Deal

Starboard Cruise Services’ Luxury Division will be overseeing the detail experience for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection when the new brand's first cruise ship, the Evrima, starts sailing later this year.

According to a statement from the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton company, the retail experience onboard will redefine travel at sea by leaning into storytelling, discovery, and a collection of first-at-sea brands.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection collaboration represents a milestone for our Luxury Division,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO of Starboard Cruise Services. “Guided by newness and destination brands, we have curated an exclusive retail concept representing the relaxed luxury of the yachting lifestyle while capturing the destinations’ essence.”

Among the options onboard is "The Boutique" which is designed to embody the signature service and luxury of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, The venue will have best-in-class international brands across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, footwear, and elevated logo collection. Numerous luxury first-at-sea brands, such as Onia, classic swim and resort wear, as well as artisanal fragrances from Grasse-based heritage perfumer, Fragonard, serve as category leaders.

“Our yacht experience sets a new standard for luxury at sea, redefining travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant way,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “With the unmatched global influence of Starboard's Luxury Division, we look forward to providing guests with an elevated retail experience at sea.”

“It was very important to us for our retail partner to have a true connection to the world of luxury goods and a very relevant understanding of the expectations of The Ritz-Carlton customer. The combination of such an incredibly talented leadership team at Starboard and the global reputation of LVMH that is synonymous in luxury, made this collaboration a very natural fit,” added Mark Lockwood, Senior Vice President, Cruise Hotel Operations of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Guests can take home a piece of the experience by shopping The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s inaugural line that includes exclusive branded apparel, home goods and luxury travel essentials. In addition, luxury skincare and hero beauty favorites will be offered from 111SKIN. Visitors can also reminisce on their Mediterranean travels with one-of-a-kind jewelry from the Evrima Signature Collection – designed and manufactured by sustainable 64 Facets. Pieces feature the premier jeweler’s signature rose-cut diamonds for women.

Destination offerings spotlight brands with rich stories and vibrant colors, effortlessly curated and styled for any vacation moment. Guests can shop sought-after labels, such as Italian brand La DoubleJ; stunning and colorful fine jewelry from Athens-based designer, Ileana Makri; and K. Jacques Saint Tropez strappy leather sandals. Meant to be used on the voyage and enjoyed back home, items will be refreshed with merchandise sourced from the ports visited throughout the year.