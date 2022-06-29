Azamara Expands V.Group Deal For Guest and Corporate Travel

Azamara has expanded its existing partnership with V.Group to provide guest and corporate travel services to the Miami based cruise line.

According to a press release, in addition to managing the Azamara fleet through V.Ships Leisure and delivering hotel procurement and logistics with Oceanic, Global Marine Travel LLC (GMT) will provide outsourced travel services to Azamara passengers starting in March 2023.

GMT, a member of V.Group’s Marine Services division, is one of the few travel agencies with full access to specially negotiated net-fare airline contracts for passengers and crew, as well as a unique range of travel technology options, according to a statement.

“The entire team at V.Ships have been great partners to us during this important moment for Azamara,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our relationship and collaboration with V.Ships over the past year has grown beyond the marine management and crewing aspects of our business. We truly appreciate all their support and look forward to continuing to work together.”

Per Bjornsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure said: “We are proud that our partnership with Azamara is continuing to grow as we demonstrate our ability to deliver for them. This addition of GMT’s air/sea program will further enhance what we offer as part of a bespoke service offering with flawless service delivery.''

Tim Davey, Founder and Managing Director of GMT said: “GMT has provided outsourced air/sea services to cruise lines since our inception in 2001. We offer the ability for boutique and start-up cruise lines to market airfare with their cruise programs from day one with no start-up costs or additional technology expense. Cruise lines also benefit from our experience in handling their guests with the same level of customer service that they provide. We’re excited to be engaged by Azamara as they continue to forge their path as a newly independent cruise line.”