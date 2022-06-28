MSC Reveals Family Features Aboard New World Europa

MSC Cruises today revealed details of the facilities and activities designed for kids and families onboard the new MSC World Europa, set to come into service in December 2022.

The ship will feature the largest kids’ area in MSC Cruises’ fleet spanning 766 square meters with seven distinct spaces dedicated to different ages from babies to 17 years old, the company said in a press release.

Matteo Mancini, Kids’ Entertainment Manager, MSC Cruises, said, “We have invested heavily in the entertainment offering for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends and experiences. We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible program of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met - from our youngest guests through to teenagers. More than 350,000 young people who have travelled with us over the years and we have listened to their feedback. MSC World Europa reflects these learnings and we have been inspired to create experiences that blend technology and social media with activity and sport to create fresh and new entertainment for the kids who sail with us."

The Kids’ Clubs are available from the youngest guests through to teens and activities are organized according to age group:

Specially for babies: Baby Club for toddlers up to 3 years, with qualified crew members

For the younger kids: Mini Club and Juniors Club (3 – 11 years)

For the older kids: Young Club and Teen Club (12 – 17 years) including a brand-new TEENS LAB, a totally immersive, tech-filled, modern room just for teens

MSC Cruises has dedicated childcare services to give parents the freedom to enjoy the ship, safe in the knowledge that their children are being cared for by dedicated and highly trained staff. Many of these services are offered in collaboration with Chicco – a leading global baby brand and a long-term MSC Cruises partner.

New:

LEGO CELEBRATION ROOM: The long-standing partnership between LEGO Group and MSC Cruises continues to surprise fans with a never-seen-before room celebrating LEGO “90 years of Play."

HIGH-TECH ACTIVITIES : Pushing the boundaries of kids’ entertainment, MSC Cruises has developed exciting new activities blending games with high-tech features to create moments of pure pleasure. Within Juniors, Young & Teens Clubs, guests will have access to over 21 of the latest consoles, seven VR stations and more than 50 different videogames

3,2,1 KNOCK: This never-seen before gameshow for the whole family is inspired by the challenges and colours of Asian entertainment: K-pop, Japanese games and tests that will leave the audience breathless

BEAT THE MUSIC: The whole family will be the star of an unmissable interactive and digital game show dedicated to music and suitable for all ages. For the first time on an MSC Cruises ship guests will be able to play the game through a dedicated app. In this battle parents work to identify the latest music their kids are listening to, while kids work to name the classics their parents love the most

Z ACTIVE: A brand new and exciting sports program for kids and teens including football, basketball, zorb ball and, for the first time on board, pickleball and hoverboards

DRONE ACADEMY 2.0: This high-tech and high-energy drone relay race comes to life at night thanks to fluo effects and glowing drones. New POV cameras and VR bring the experience to life while navigating 15 obstacles in the quickest time possible

Favorites: